Man charged with attempted murder, child abuse after allegedly shooting girlfriend in face

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 20-year-old was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the face while she was holding her 3-year-old daughter, according to a Tucson Police Department press release.

TPD says officers responded to a shooting near North Dodge Boulevard and East Fairmount Street on Friday, May 31, where they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on her face. Police say her daughter, 3, was also present. Tucson Fire Department took the woman to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Detectives identified the victim's boyfriend, 20-year-old Gabriel Cruz Valenzuela-Burruel, as the suspect during their investigation. He was located and taken into custody by TPD SWAT on Thursday, June 6 after detectives obtained an arrest warrant two days earlier.

The victim is still receiving treatment for her injuries, according to the press release. Police say the 3-year-old was also treated for minor injuries.

TPD says Valenzuela-Burruel was booked into Pima County Jail on the following charges:

