TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 58-year-old man was charged with armed robbery after attempting to rob a Vantage West Credit Union near Speedway and Euclid Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Tucson Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at 9:45 a.m. No injuries were reported and officers were able to locate the suspect while circulating the area.

The suspect was identified as Kerry G. Fields. He was charged with armed robbery and booked into the Pima County Jail.