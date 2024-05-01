Man charged in connection with the death of Officer Adam Buckner

Tucson Police Department is reporting that the Tucson City Court Prosecutor's Office has charged 20-year-old Nicholas William Skitzki in connection with the death of Tucson Police Officer Adam Buckner.

Charges include

- Causing serious physical injury or death by a moving violation

- Failure to yield while turning left at an intersection (civil infraction)

- Failure to yield to an authorized emergency vehicle (civil infraction)

Skitzki was cited and released on Wednesday, April 24, according to TPD.

Buckner was killed in late March while responding to a call for service.

According to TPD, he was traveling northbound on Campbell Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., when Skitzki allegedly hit his 2007 Crown Victoria after failing to yield during a turn.