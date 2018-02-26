Man charged with ramming DPS vehicle, charged with killing his son in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, GA - A naked man who was arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way on I-17 and ramming a police car while his child was in his SUV in Flagstaff last summer has been arrested for the murder of his son in suburban Atlanta. DeKalb County police say 25-year-old Montrais Boyd killed his five-year-old son and buried the child's body in the backyard.

Dash camera video from June 2017 shows the encounter between DPS troopers and Boyd. Authorities responded to a reported domestic incident on the interstate south of Flagstaff. Calls to 911 recorded Boyd's wife saying her husband was having a mental breakdown.

Troopers arrived to find Boyd naked and watched as he began hitting one of the patrol cars with his fist.

When a trooper positioned their patrol car in front of Boyd's BMW, DPS said he responded by repeatedly ramming the cruiser before taking off in the wrong direction on I-17 with his 4-year-old son in the car, leaving his wife at the scene.

He was arrested after crashing into a rock embankment. The child was reunited with his mother at the hospital.

According to online court records, Boyd faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of child abuse, one count of endangerment, two counts of criminal damage, and two counts of indecent exposure.

Records show the case is still pending and a mental health evaluation has been ordered.

Eight months later, Boyd was just arrested in Atlanta, accused of killing his five-year-old son.

"There were children in the back of the police car," a neighbor told ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta. "There's a lady and other children sitting on the corner, and the coroner was taking the body."

Police said Boyd and the child's mother came unannounced from California to visit the child. The grandmother and mother left for a short time, leaving Boyd with his son and three other children.

"They came home and learned the child had been murdered," said Shiera Campbell with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police say Boyd used a knife to cut the child's throat before burying him in the backyard.

"It's a very difficult situation when a child has been killed, especially in this manner," said Campbell.

"It's crazy," said the neighbor. "Especially when you see the kids walk up and down the street every day."

Investigators say Boyd was arrested without incident at the scene.