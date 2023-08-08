Man caught smuggling fentanyl into Pima County Detention Complex

Pima County Corrections officers confiscated 49 blue M-30 fentanyl pills Sunday, Aug. 6, before the pills made their way out of a man's body cavity and into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Newly arrested Ronald Foxall, 37, hid the pills in a tube inside of his body before being processed into the detention complex, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Foxall pretended to be injured as a way to evade a proper search. The corrections officers searched him anyway. The pills were confiscated and given to the arresting agency, the news release said.

Foxall received an additional charge of taking contraband into a correctional facility.