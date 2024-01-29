Man attempting to cross North Alvernon dies after being struck by a car

A man is dead after being hit by a 2011 Dodge Avenger while attempting to cross North Alvernon Way outside of a crosswalk early Monday morning.

55-year-old Michael Akowski attempted to cross in the 2600 block of Alvernon, north of East Grant Road at around 6:30 a.m. He was walking from west to east when he was struck by the Avenger as it was traveling northbound.

Akowski was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Narcotic paraphernalia was found on Akowski, but it unknown whether impairment played a factor.

TPD determined the driver of the Avenger was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the colission.

The investigation is ongoing.