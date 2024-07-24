Man assaulted in Eastside parking lot dies from his injuries in hospital

A man who was assaulted in a parking lot on Tucson's east side earlier this month, died from his injuries on Monday.

65-year-old Brian Thibedeau was found unresponsive, with blunt force trauma at a shopping center at South Wilmot and East Broadway at just after 3 a.m. on July 12.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, who alerted Tucson Police this past Monday, July 22, that he had died from his injuries. He was unable to to communicate with police during his time in the hospital.

Detectives determined following the incident that Thibedeau was assaulted by an unknown male in the parking lot of the shopping center. After the assault, the suspect fled the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.