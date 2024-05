A man was arrested in Marana on suspicion of stabbing several people last week.

Marana Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday, May 9, at a residence near North Silverbell and North Cortaro roads.

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Marana Police. All three victims were transported to a local hospital.

One of the victim was upgraded to stable condition and released from the hospital.

The suspect, 21-year-old Thomas O'Brien, was taken into custody.