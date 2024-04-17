Man arrested on suspicion of shooting at University of Arizona student

A 25-year-old man was arrested by University of Arizona police on suspicion of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of firearms, Monday.

The suspect has been identified as Cole Skyler Smith, who was employed by a contractor of the university, according to a news release from UAPD.

UAPD responded to reports of shots fired at a vehicle at East Sixth Street and North Tyndall Avenue. Officers learned the incident had occurred outside Arbol de la Vida Residence Hall at 515 N. Tyndall Ave., the news release said.

UAPD alleges that Smith stopped his vehicle with multiple people inside, next to the victim's vehicle. Smith allegedly confronted the victim, the news release said. The victim drove away. As he was driving, he heard a loud pop and the windows in his car shattered, the news release said.

A female University of Arizona student received small cuts to her left hand from shattered glass during the shooting. The victim, also a UA student, was not injured, the news release said.

Investigators determined the alleged shooter's vehicle description, license plate and registered owner, through surveillance video. A shell casing was also found in the road.

UAPD located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop near East University Boulevard and North Park Avenue. Smith was the driver. He was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant for Smith's residence produced a firearm and ammunition, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, should call UAPD at 1-520-621-8273 or 88-CRIME.