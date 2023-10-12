Man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor on Northwest side

The Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a search warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 11, on the Northwest side, in relation to an ongoing investigation of the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The warrant was issued in the 2400 block of West Bovino Way, off of North Mona Lisa Road, just north of West Orange Grove Road.

After gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and processing the scene, detectives took 27-year-old Eduardo Quintana Palacios into custody on suspicion of five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation remains ongoing.