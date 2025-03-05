Man arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threat in Sierra Vista

A Sierra Vista man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making a terrorist threat, after allegedly saying a package being delivered to him through Sierra Vista Municipal Airport may have contained a bomb.

According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, the man ordered a cell phone, then tried to cancel the order.

After the cell phone company said they couldn't cancel the order because the phone had been shipped, the man contacted UPS. UPS told him he could refuse delivery, but needed to be present when the package was delivered.

The news release said the man did not want to wait for the UPS driver. UPS told him he could ship the package back, but he would have to pay the shipping costs.

The man responded by telling UPS that the package might contain, "something dangerous like an explosive, a bomb, or something else." At that point, UPS contacted the airport and let them know of a possible explosive on the airplane with the package, the news release said.

Sierra Vista Police and Fort Huachuca Police responded to the airport. The aircraft was identified and Airport Road was closed, while SVPD, FBI and Fort Huachuca Police investigated, the news release said.

The package was located on the plane, where it was determined that it did not contain explosives.

The man who called UPS was found and interviewed. He told investigators that he was angry about not being able to cancel the order, which is why he made the threat.

The man was arrested on the terrorist threat charge. He was also charged with false reporting resulting in an emergency response.

