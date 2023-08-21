Watch Now
Man arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer on Tucson's east side

Posted at 9:27 AM, Aug 21, 2023
A 64-year-old man was arrested last week on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer.

A Tucson Police officer witnessed a blue minivan attempting to pull over another vehicle just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18, near South Kolb Road and East Escalante Road.

The officer quickly determined the minivan driver was not a real police officer and called for backup, according to a social media post by Tucson Police.

Officers stopped the minivan and found the driver has secured a strobe light with blue tape to his van to simulate police lights. Officers also discovered to two toy guns in holsters, a night-vision monocular and binoculars.

The driver, identified as Robert Handley, was arrested on suspicion of felony impersonation of a peace officer.

