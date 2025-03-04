Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Border Patrol agent

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a federal officer and illegal entry into the United States on Sunday.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, a Border Patrol agent responded to a report of a suspected migrant in the area of Vamori, Arizona, about two hours southeast of Tucson.

The agent found the migrant, 22-year-old Gerardo Tejada-Calleja, hiding under a tree, the news release said.

Tejada-Calleja ran down a wash, and, after a brief chase, was found with another individual hiding under a tree and some brush.

The agent grabbed his radio to let other agents know he needed help. At that point, Tejada-Calleja grabbed the agent's gun belt and his radio, trying to rip it out of the agent's hands.

Tajeda-Calleja wrapped his arms around the agent, taking him down to the ground backwards and onto his back, the news release said.

Tajeda-Calleja and the other individual were able to escape capture, but were ultimately captured and taken into custody.

