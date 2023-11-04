Watch Now
Man arrested in UArizona mass shooting threat to be held without bond

Posted at 5:13 PM, Nov 03, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Michael Pengchung Lee, who is facing federal charges for threats of a mass shooting at the University of Arizona, is being held without bond.

In a hearing on Monday, a Judge ruled that Lee is a flight risk and a danger to the community. He was ordered to be held without bond pending trial.

Lee, 27, was arrested Oct. 25 on a federal complaint warrant by the FBI’s Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force for transmitting threats through interstate communications for threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

The complaint alleges that Lee transmitted threats to commit a mass shooting at the university in a group chat on Snapchat. Lee is not a student at the university but expressed a desire to get revenge on “all the chads and stacies!!” “Chads” and “stacies” are commonly used terms by self-described involuntary celibates (incels). Lee made further reference to incel ideology, and finished the conversation by stating “im gonna do it guys, my mind is made up and there’s nothing u can do or say to stop me.”

The United States will have 30 days from the arrest date to indict Lee.

