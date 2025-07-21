Man arrested in Tucson for alleged California murder, sexual assault in 1984

A 41-year-old California cold case has been solved in Tucson.

The big break came when DNA matched a Tucson man.

According to court records, Shasta County Sheriff's deputies are waiting to extradite 64-year-old Roger Neil Schmidt for the murder of an 18-year-old man and the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in Burney, California, in December of 1984.

California deputies secured a warrant to obtain Schmidt's DNA in Tucson. That matched a sample they had in their care.

The survivor told deputies she and her friend were parked on a dirt road near a high school in Burney.

A vehicle pulled up and the next thing she heard was gunfire.

The driver was killed.

The woman says the attacker pulled her out of the vehicle and assaulted her, then left.

Schmidt has a hold with no bond.

