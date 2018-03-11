Man arrested after turning himself in during a south-side homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. - One man has been arrested in an active investigation of a south-side homicide that happened on Thursday night just before 10 p.m.

Tucson Police arrested 27-year-old Jose Islas-Garcia for one county of first-degree murder.

Officers responded to a home near W. Valencia Rd. and S. Nogales Hwy. and found 18-year-old Yocelyn Ozuna Ortega dead with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Police say Yocelyn lived with her boyfriend Jose at the home and that the couple had been arguing that day. They also had a history of domestic violence.

Jose's mom lives next door and she told police she saw her son leave the home that evening without Yocelyn. She went into the home next door and found Yocelyn unresponsive in a bedroom.

Jose turned himself in at the border Saturday morning and was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.