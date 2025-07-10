Man arrested in Massachusetts for alleged Tucson road rage incident

A Rhode Island man was arrested in Milford, Mass., on Tuesday, July 8, for his alleged involvement in a road rage incident that took place in Tucson in 2022.

According to TPD, Giovanni Cardona allegedly shot someone who was confronting him at his car window. Cardona then left the scene and couldn't be located, TPD said.

On Tuesday, the Milford Police Department received a bulletin from Medway Police detectives, alerting surrounding agencies of an interaction with Cardona, who was wanted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Medway is a town east of Milford.

Medway detectives reported that Cardona was driving a white Toyota Camry with Massachusetts livery plates.

Twenty minutes after the alert, Milford detectives spotted the suspect vehicle heading into town. Officers initiated a stop and Cardona was arrested shortly after.

Cardona was charged with alleged aggravated assault with a firearm and fugitive from justice.