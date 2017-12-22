Man dressed as woman arrested in connection with three armed robberies

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A man involved in three armed robberies in December was arrested by Tucson police Wednesday.

The third attempt was made on December 20, when the suspect tried to rob the Compass Bank at 5045 E. Broadway.

A witness to this third attempt gave police a vehicle description and a partial license plate number.

An officer from the K9 unit found a nearby residential address where the suspect vehicle could have been located after responding to the area of the scene.

At that location, officers were able to contact and arrest 32-year-old Kyle Reid, the suspect involved in all three incidents.

Reid was wearing a disguise during the robberies and evidence at the scene matched the disguise description.

According to TPD, Reid wore a blond/gray wig, gloves, large women’s sunglasses, and heavy makeup during each incident.