Man arrested in connection with shooting at Midtown hospital Saturday

Tucson Police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a shooting that took place at Banner University Medical Center in Midtown over the weekend.

According to TPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Banner at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 22. Officers found a victim (who was not injured) who was able to provide a description of the vehicle.

Detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and the suspect as 42-year-old Andy Jose Loya.

TPD served a search warrant at Loya's home on the west side on Tuesday. Loya was interviewed and the suspect vehicle was found at the home. TPD ended up arresting Loya on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm within city limits.