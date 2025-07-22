Man arrested in connection with lobby fire at Westside hotel

Tucson Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a fire that took place in the lobby of the Grand Luxe Hotel, near West Grant Road and Interstate 10, on Sunday, July 20.

According to a news release from TPD, officers and Tucson Fire responded to reports of a fire at the Grand Luxe and initiated parallel arson investigations.

They determined the suspect allegedly entered the lobby of the hotel and appeared to intentionally set fire to the front desk.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival, the news release said.

Investigators ultimately identified the suspect in the case. He was identified as 34-year-old Cameron Michael Buell.

Buell was arrested on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage and criminal endangerment.