Man arrested in connection with Fourth of July crash on Southside

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash that took place on the Fourth of July, on Tucson's south side.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies first spotted John Christopher Taheny, Jr., traveling northbound on South Palo Verde Road, near East 44th Street at about 3:36 a.m.

Taheny's vehicle was going at a high rate of speed, the news release said. He was swerving within the roadway and displayed several signs of impaired driving.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Taheny failed to yield, the news release said.

Taheny ended up striking a barrier wall and curb near Palo Verde and Alvernon Way, before driving through the dirt shoulder and colliding with a tree, the news release said.

All three occupants were extricated from the vehicle. Taheny sustained serious injuries, while both passengers suffered life-threatening injuries. All occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On July 9, one of the passengers, 40-year-old Chris Lopez, died from his injuries.

The second passenger remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

On July 10, PCSD detectives arrested Taheny. He has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault; aggravated DUI; prohibited possession of a firearm; weapons misconduct; unlawful flight; endangerment; and possession of drug paraphernalia.