Man arrested in connection with crash that killed 19-year-old on Westside

An arrest has been made in a Sept. 28 crash that killed a 19-year-old man on Tucson's west side.

40-year-old Omar Arzac Duarte was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault and felony endangerment, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Duarte was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on the I-10 frontage road at a fast speed when he allegedly crashed into the back of a Kia Niro at just before 2:30 a.m., the news release said.

The Silverado spun and rolled over, ejecting its five passengers, the news release said.

All five passengers and Duarte were taken to Banner University Medical Center, where one passenger, 19-year-old Risten Lee Robinson, died from his injuries.

The driver of the Niro had minor injuries and her passenger was uninjured, so they remained on scene.

During the investigation, Tucson Police said they found that both Duarte and the driver of the Niro were both impaired with alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash, the news release said.

Detectives eventually established probable cause to charge Duarte, and arrested him on Monday, Oct. 14.