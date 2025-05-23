Man arrested in connection with assault near Reid Park in Midtown

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault that took place near Reid Park earlier this month.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, a woman reported being attacked near South Country Club Road, north of 22nd Street on May 14. The victim told police that the suspect approached her near a bus stop while she was on a run.

When she continued on her run, the suspect assaulted her and began pulling her away, the news release said.

A bystander and an off-duty TPD officer who was not on duty witnessed parts of the incident and attempted to intervene. The suspect fled northbound on Country Club, the news release said.

TPD conducted an extensive search of the area but the suspect could not be located.

Detectives looked at forensic evidence and canvassed nearby businesses for potential footage. They ultimately identified the suspect as 22-year-old King David Rugamba, the news release said.

Rugamba's criminal history included an arrest in 2022 for murder.

TPD detained Rugamba at his home on May 20, the news release said.

Detectives executed a search warrant and spoke with the suspect.

Rugamba was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.

