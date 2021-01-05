Man arrested in connection to stealing $100K worth of items from hardware stores

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to stealing more $100,000 worth of items from hardware stores.

On December 17, 34-year-old Micah Pierce was arrested and charged with 14 counts of Organized Retail Theft, all felonies, according to TPD, Pierce is suspected of stealing $100,000 worth in tools and ceiling fans from large hardware stores.

Police say some of the stolen items were recovered during a traffic stop.