Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in connection to stealing $100K worth of items from hardware stores

items.[0].image.alt
TPD Ofc. Magos/Twitter
Tucson police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to stealing more $100,000 worth products from hardware stores.
peirce.PNG
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jan 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-04 23:51:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to stealing more $100,000 worth of items from hardware stores.

On December 17, 34-year-old Micah Pierce was arrested and charged with 14 counts of Organized Retail Theft, all felonies, according to TPD, Pierce is suspected of stealing $100,000 worth in tools and ceiling fans from large hardware stores.

Police say some of the stolen items were recovered during a traffic stop.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.