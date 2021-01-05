Man arrested in connection to stealing $100K worth of items from hardware stores

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to stealing more $100,000 worth of items from hardware stores.
On December 17, 34-year-old Micah Pierce was arrested and charged with 14 counts of Organized Retail Theft, all felonies, according to TPD, Pierce is suspected of stealing $100,000 worth in tools and ceiling fans from large hardware stores.
Police say some of the stolen items were recovered during a traffic stop.
Officers from @OpsMidtown Community Response Team arrested Micah Pierce (34) on December 17th. Pierce is suspected of stealing more than $100,000 in tools & ceiling fans from large hardware stores. He was charged w/14 counts of Organized Retail Theft, all felonies. pic.twitter.com/QYpb4OUJ9L— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) January 5, 2021