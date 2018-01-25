Man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor in Pinal County

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An Apache Junction man has been arrested and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On January 4, Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigators were told that inappropriate pictures and videos of children had been downloaded to a computer in an Apache Junction home.

Officers found 300 pictures and videos of boys and girls downloaded to the computer in an initial investigation. After further investigation, PCSO learned that 4,000 pictures of children as young as five years old were involved.

Deputies took 36-year-old Christopher Roberson into custody Thursday morning during a traffic stop. Roberson lives at the home where the photos and videos were downloaded. According to PCSO, a search warrant was executed at the home.

The Department of Child Services will investigate the case further.