Man arrested for inappropriately touching woman at dog park

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - Sahuarita Police arrested a man Monday who touched a woman inappropriately while at a dog park located at Rancho Sahuarita and Calle Las Tunas.
According to a press release from Sahuarita PD, the incident happened on Sunday, April 2nd.
The woman came to the Sahuarita Police Department Monday and gave a description of the man. Officers began tracking leads and eventually arrested the suspect.
The man has been identified as 34-year-old Brian Hughes. He was arrested for one count of sexual abuse and booked into Pima County Jail.
The victim was reluctant to come forward on the day it happened, but summoned the courage to report this incident. We encourage anyone who encounters this type of situation to report it to your local law enforcement, Lt. Sam Almodova said.