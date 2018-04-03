Man arrested for inappropriately touching woman at dog park

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - Sahuarita Police arrested a man Monday who touched a woman inappropriately while at a dog park located at Rancho Sahuarita and Calle Las Tunas.

According to a press release from Sahuarita PD, the incident happened on Sunday, April 2nd.

The woman came to the Sahuarita Police Department Monday and gave a description of the man. Officers began tracking leads and eventually arrested the suspect.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Brian Hughes. He was arrested for one count of sexual abuse and booked into Pima County Jail.