TUCSON, Ariz. - Jorge Armando Guerrero, 45, was arrested by HIDTA Task Force Detectives, along with HSI Nogales Special Agents on February 28 in Nogales

Guerrero was charged for possession of 10 grams of cocaine after a search warrant based on intelligence derived from an ongoing narcotic investigation.

Guerrero was a prominent figure of the youth community and is now booked into Santa Cruz Jail without incident on March 16 on said charges and was released March 17.