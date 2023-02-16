Man arrested for armed robbery at Walmart on Speedway, Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was arrested following a robbery at Walmart, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD officers were called about a robbery after 10 p.m. on Feb. 15.

There were no reported injuries and officers found the suspect near the Walmart on Speedway and Kolb, says TPD.

Paul Parsons, 50, was booked on one count of armed robbery.