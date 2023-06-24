Man arrested, charged with arson after fire at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies made an arrest Saturday in connection to a fire this week at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Wetmore Rd.

After releasing surveillance footage, detectives from the Arson Unit identified 31-year-old Edison J. Thomas as the suspect.

He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on two felony offenses, including one count of Arson on an Occupied Structure and one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage.

The fire was reported on June 21, just before 1 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire. Deputies were able to put it out before firefighters arrived on scene.