Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested, charged with arson after fire at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses

TucsonFire11.jpg
Northwest Fire
Northwest Fire crews on the scene of a fire at the 1700 block of West Wetmore Road.
TucsonFire11.jpg
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 18:46:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies made an arrest Saturday in connection to a fire this week at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Wetmore Rd.

After releasing surveillance footage, detectives from the Arson Unit identified 31-year-old Edison J. Thomas as the suspect.

He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on two felony offenses, including one count of Arson on an Occupied Structure and one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage.

The fire was reported on June 21, just before 1 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire. Deputies were able to put it out before firefighters arrived on scene.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!