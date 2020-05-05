Man arrested after saying son wounded in drive-by shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man who initially said his 10-year-old son was wounded in a drive-by shooting was arrested after eventually saying the boy was shot in their apartment as they handled the father’s handgun.

Jason Wroten was arrested Monday on suspicion of endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Wroten initially told police that he and his son were outside their apartment when a person possibly in a vehicle shot at them and his son was wounded, police said in probable-cause statement.

Police said Wroten changed his story after police found a handgun in a bedroom safe. Online court records didn’t list a defense lawyer who could comment on the allegations on Wroten’s behalf.

