Tucson Police arrested a man Tuesday night after the man rear-ended a TPD vehicle.

The officers inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, but was transported to the hospital due to a suspected alcohol concentration "above the level that requires medical care," TPD posted on social media.

34-year-old Eric Stump was arrested on suspicion of DUI, criminal damage and endangerment, according to the post.