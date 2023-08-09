Man arrested after hours-long standoff at midtown convenience store

A man was arrested on suspicion of firing his weapon in the bathroom of the Quik Mart at East Broadway and South Plumer Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Tucson Police officers responded to the call of a man acting suspicious at the convenience store and entering the bathroom shortly before 5 a.m., according to a news release from TPD. The clerk reported that he heard multiple gunshots from inside the bathroom.

The store was evacuated, according to the news release, and officers from SWAT and the Hostage Negotiations Unit responded to assist.

The male suspect was detained without incident after hours of negotiations. No one was injured.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Michael Davis. The official charge is unlawfully discharging a firearm within city limits.