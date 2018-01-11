Man arrested after attempting two Sierra Vista armed robberies

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Sierra Vista Police arrested 22-year-old Brian Powers Tuesday morning as a suspect in an armed robbery and related charges.

Police say they found Powers just before 8 a.m. near Foothills Drive and AZ-92 in Sierra Vista. He was sought for two incidents that happened in December 2017.

The first incident was a report of an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant on west Fry Blvd. on Monday, December 18, during which the suspect took about $230 in cash.

The second incident happened five days later, on Saturday, December 23. During this incident, the suspect attempted to rob the Little Caesars Pizza on highway 92 while armed with a handgun.

Powers was booked into the Cochise County Jail on one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping. He was previously convicted of armed robbery in 2014.

If you have any information about the suspect in relation to these incidents, contact SVPD Detective Justin Dannels at (520) 452-7500.