Man arrested after allegedly stealing Tucson Fire rescue truck

A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a Tucson Fire Department rescue truck on Monday.

According to the interim complaint, Matthew Lolley allegedly got into a TFD Rescue Truck F250, while TFD crews were on a call, providing medical care to a patient.

Lolley had no connection to the patient requiring medical care, the complaint said.

Bystanders flagged TFD personnel down to let them know their vehicle had been stolen.

Tucson Police responded to the area and located the truck at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Lolley was located in the hospital and eventually detained, the complaint said. He made statements to officers that he had taken the TFD vehicle and driven it to the hospital.

Lolley told authorities that he was constipated. He refused to answer any other detailed questions, the complaint said.

Lolley was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of means of transportation.