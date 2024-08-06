Man arrested after allegedly crashing into several cars in Sierra Vista

A 60-year-old man was arrested after crashing into several vehicles while driving on Highway 92 in Sierra Vista Monday night.

The man was in a truck heading northbound on 92 when it approached a sheriff's sergeant in an marked patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed, at around East Ramsey Road, according to a social media post made by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

The man was allegedly driving at more than 100 miles per hour, the post said.

The suspect vehicle allegedly collided with several vehicles while attempting to turn into the Circle K at East Golden Acres Drive, the post said. It then allegedly collided with several more vehicles after continuing on Highway 92.

The vehicle eventually wrecked near the Texas Roadhouse on 92. The driver barricaded himself inside the vehicle, but was eventually removed from the truck, the post said.

There were no injuries reported from the collisions on the highway.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Richard Ducati of San Manuel, Arizona. He was transported to the hospital for medical clearance before being arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.