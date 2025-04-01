Suspect smuggling migrants in critical condition after rolling SUV

A U.S. Citizen, allegedly attempting to smuggle migrants into the country, was flown to a local hospital after rolling his SUV near Sonoita on Saturday.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol observed the driver traveling north from the border near Parker Canyon Lake in a white Nissan Rogue, on State Route 83, at around 3 p.m.

The Rogue stopped shortly after being spotted by Sonoita Station agents in the field, and three individuals ran from the SUV, into the high desert, the news release said.

The Rogue continued northbound, passing additional agents farther along the highway.

Lights and sirens were activated, but the vehicle failed to yield, the news release said. Agents chased the suspect for four miles. They found the SUV rolled onto its side at the corner of Route 83 and Cimarron Road near Sonoita.

The driver was found unconscious outside of the vehicle, the news release said. Agents called for emergency medical services and moved the driver from the Rogue in case it caught fire.

Two Guatemalans and a Mexican, found to be illegally present in the country, were arrested during the incident, the news release said.

The driver faces charges of alien smuggling, the news release said.