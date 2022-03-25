Man acknowledges leading outsized group in Grand Canyon hike

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Washington state man who acknowledged organizing a rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon National Park for 139 people when the size of such groups is limited has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the 2020 trip.

Joseph Don Mount of Chehalis pleaded guilty to violating the limit on group size and was sentenced to two years of probation. Beginning about five years ago, the park limited the number of visitors in such groups to 11 people because it was seeing more hikers.

Mount was warned about the size limitation, but investigators say he kept organizing the trip.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

