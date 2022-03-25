Watch
Man acknowledges leading outsized group in Grand Canyon hike

FILE - This file photo shows visitors at the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon, Arizona, on May 15, 2020. Joseph Don Mount of Chehalis, Wash., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Friday, March 25, 2022, for his acknowledged role in organizing a rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon for nearly 140 people when the size of such groups was limited. He was sentenced to two years of probation. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 16:26:56-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Washington state man who acknowledged organizing a rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon National Park for 139 people when the size of such groups is limited has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the 2020 trip.

Joseph Don Mount of Chehalis pleaded guilty to violating the limit on group size and was sentenced to two years of probation. Beginning about five years ago, the park limited the number of visitors in such groups to 11 people because it was seeing more hikers.

Mount was warned about the size limitation, but investigators say he kept organizing the trip.

