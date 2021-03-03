Man accused of stalking Pima County judge arrested

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stalking a Pima County Justice Of The Peace for ten days, according to an incident report from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Judge Adam Watters says he and his family were scared because of vandalism that occurred on his property.

Judge Watters told authorities his tires were slashed twice in one week, and garbage was repeatedly thrown on his lawn.

On Feb. 14, 2021, Judge Watters decided to confront the man he suspected of the vandalism, according to the incident report. Watters did fire a shot near the man, but did not strike him.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Fei Qin for felony stalking.

Judge Watters told authorities he thought it might have something to do with a recent ruling of his, but couldn't pinpoint the case.

Qin said he had just been in court and lost a case against tenants of his. But court records show Qin won the case, and a different judge presided.

KGUN 9 is looking deeper into the case and will continue to update this story as we learn more.