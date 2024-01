The man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin at a Tucson Federal Prison has pleaded not guilty.

John Turscak was in federal court today for his arraignment. A federal grand jury indicted him on four counts, including attempted first-degree murder.

The indictment says Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times at the prison library lat November.

Chauvin is back in prison recovering. Turscak was moved out. A tentative trial date is set for Feb. 13.