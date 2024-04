A Tucson man who set fire to an east-side Walmart on Christmas Eve three years ago has pleaded guilty to arson.

Tucson Fire was called to the Walmart store on East Speedway and North Kolb Road in December of 2021.

They arrived to find the paper product aisle on fire. Customers and staffers were evacuated.

Bryant Lee Gonzales was arrested a few days later.

Authorities say he caused about $20 million in damages.

He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.