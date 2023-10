A new trial date has been set for the man accused of killing Thomas Meixner.

Meixner, a 52-year-old hydrology professor, was shot and killed on Wednesday, Oct. 5 of 2022, on the University of Arizona campus.

Murad Dervish was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to the professor's slaying.

Dervish's Guilty Except Insane hearing is on Oct. 30. That evaluation started in July.

His new trial date is set for May 20 of 2024.