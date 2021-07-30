Man accused in Phoenix canal killings plans insanity defense

PHOENIX (AP) — A man charged with sexually attacking and killing two young women in the early 1990s near a canal system in Phoenix plans to mount an insanity defense at his upcoming trial.

Bryan Patrick Miller’s attorney says his client isn’t psychologically fit to assist in his defense and is seeking a postponement of his Sept. 21 trial. A prosecutor said defense attorneys haven’t disclosed to him Miller’s basis for requesting a mental evaluation and instead filed paperwork over the issue with the court, where it remains under seal.

Miller is accused of killing 22-year-old Angela Brosso in 1992 and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in 1993. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

