Man accused in incapacitated woman’s rape contests evidence

Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file pool photo, Nathan Sutherland, accused of raping and impregnating a patient at Hacienda HealthCare, is arraigned in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Ariz. The rape of an incapacitated woman at this facility is driving Arizona to catch up to 10 states with laws or regulations governing electronic monitoring and other technology aimed at deterring abuse inside long-term care facilities. Renewed attention on safeguarding vulnerable residents at care centers comes after an incapacitated woman gave birth at the Phoenix facility in Dec. 2018. (Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Feb 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-26 14:10:51-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility wants to throw out DNA evidence that authorities say connects him to the rape.

Nathan Sutherland’s attorney said police didn’t get a warrant for his client’s DNA and instead relied on a court order with a lesser standard of proof to gather the evidence.

Attorney Edwin Molina also said investigators made a misrepresentation when saying in a request for the order that dozens of male Hacienda Healthcare employees whose DNA was being sought had access to the victim. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

