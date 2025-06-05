Man, 32, dead after overnight crash on Southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a man is dead after driving off a roadway and crashing into an overhead sign support structure on Tucson's southeast side.

The crash happened Thursday shortly after midnight on South Houghton Road, just south of East Rocket Road. TPD identified the deceased as Michael Isaiah Martin, 32.

Police say witness statements, along with roadway evidence, indicate Martin was speeding southbound on Houghton when he failed to make a turn and drove off the roadway, crashing into an overhead sign support structure.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the TPD press release.

Investigators say they found an empty alcohol container in the car and are considering impairment as a possible factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

