Another Mama's Pizza location has closed its doors, this time at 7965 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley.

The local pizza chain was issued a lockout notice on March 13, according to a notice posted at the property. This is the second Mama's to close in recent years. One of its east-side spots, at 6996 E. 22nd St., closed in 2023.

The closure leaves Mama's with two remaining locations: one at 4500 E. Speedway and the other at 50 S. Houghton Road.