Making Strides needs more donors to fund breast cancer research

TUCSON, Ariz. — You might’ve seen cars decked out in pink driving around Tucson this morning. It was a drive to celebrate this year’s Making Strides of Tucson fundraiser.

More than 70 cars paraded around town showing their pride and support for breast cancer awareness.

So far, they've made a huge difference today in raising more than $90,000.

RELATED: 2020 Drive for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

“To show to that community that even with the pandemic breast cancer is still a serious issue and they are not going to let the pandemic stop them from supporting it financially and also with their physical presence,” said Denis Cournoyer, American Cancer Society spokesperson.

Cournoyer added this year’s fundraising goal is $150,000.

He also explained why the researcher for the cure, is at risk.

“The money really helps us fund our mission, specifically researchers, we are in jeopardy of not being able to find all about researchers here, so every dollar really is important to us so that we can make sure every researcher gets the money they need to hopefully find that next breakthrough that next treatment option or hopefully a cure,” he said.

Angela Phillips who participated in the Sunday event -- knows just how important breast cancer research is.

“My mother was at the beginning of test researching where they weren't even testing or even giving women mammograms, at age, 40. So back in 1991, she passed. So, she's one of those fatalities that mirror and marked them trying to come up with a cure," she said.

She rode around with a list today of all the women she knows who have been affected by breast cancer.

“Breast cancer research is vital to the survivorship of our legacy, our younger women, and our mothers. So breast cancer impacts everyone. It has no age limit. It does have an age limit when it comes to ones that are detected,” said Philips.

It’s still not too late to make a difference. You can donate here.