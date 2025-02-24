Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Heritage Flight Training Course means more aircraft in the skies this weekend

History in the sky: Heritage Flight training continues
Craig Mills
History in the sky: Heritage Flight training continues
Posted
and last updated

Expect to hear the ongoing rumbling of jet engines in the skies above Tucson this weekend.

Civilian pilots in historic military aircraft and Air Force pilots in current fighter aircraft will be flying together, during the Heritage Flight Training Course from Feb. 27 to March 2, according to a news release from Davis-Monthan.

Heritage Flights raise public awareness of the Air Force mission and commemorate its history, the news release said.

Historic and current aircraft participating this year, include the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon, P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre and the AS355N helicopter.

The Heritage Flight Training Course is not an air show and not open to the public, the news release said. Many of the actual flights, however, will be visible from most points around Tucson.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood