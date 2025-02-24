Heritage Flight Training Course means more aircraft in the skies this weekend

Expect to hear the ongoing rumbling of jet engines in the skies above Tucson this weekend.

Civilian pilots in historic military aircraft and Air Force pilots in current fighter aircraft will be flying together, during the Heritage Flight Training Course from Feb. 27 to March 2, according to a news release from Davis-Monthan.

Heritage Flights raise public awareness of the Air Force mission and commemorate its history, the news release said.

Historic and current aircraft participating this year, include the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon, P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre and the AS355N helicopter.

The Heritage Flight Training Course is not an air show and not open to the public, the news release said. Many of the actual flights, however, will be visible from most points around Tucson.