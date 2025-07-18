Major Streets & Routes Plan is still taking public feedback

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — After nearly 10 years, the City of Tucson is moving forward with updates to its Major Streets and Routes Plan—a key part of the city’s broader Move Tucson transportation master plan.

The city has gathered community input and developed a list of updated recommendations aimed at improving how people move through Tucson, whether they’re walking, biking, driving, or taking public transit.

According to James Castaneda, the Senior Project Manager with the City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility, one of the major goals is to make streets more accessible for everyone, not just cars.

A case study they presented to the Planning Commission recommends adding a pedestrian crosswalk on Speedway Blvd between Alvernon Way and Swan Rd.

Castaneda says if plans are approved, they'll be added as a project within Move Tucson.

“A lot of those projects are on the books but unfortunately not funded, but as funding becomes available, if we go out for grants or we go out for other funding sources, that’s kind of the list we use to select projects from because those projects came kind of organically through the community," Castaneda says.

Public feedback is still widely encouraged. Castaneda says that for the Planning Commission public hearing planned for August 13, members of the public have the option to submit comments to the Planning Commission via PlanningCommission@tucsonaz.gov. Community members also have the option to speak at the call to the audience.

People can also contact the Project Manager at benjamin.elias@tucsonaz.gov if they have more comments.