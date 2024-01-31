Major busts at Nogales Port of Entry in January

Customs and Border Protection agents are stopping drug dealers trying to smuggle more large loads into Arizona.

In January of 2024 Nogales Port of Entry agents say they've made several big busts.

They tell KGUN9 they have seized more than 200 pounds of meth, more than 250,000 fentanyl pills, and over five pounds of heroin. They've also confiscated nearly 100 pounds of cocaine.

You can see below a Tweet from Chief John Modlin of USBP's Tucson Sector showing the number of apprehensions as well as drugs and weapons seized just last week.