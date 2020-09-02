Lute Olson's impact on owner of 4th Ave. retro store

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Fourth Avenue business owner tells KGUN9 Lute Olson inspired his love of basketball.

Generation Cool store owner says there is also a whole section dedicated to Wildcat memorabilia.

"I think a lot of U of A basketball stuff is already valuable because of Lute Olson, because of the championship, because of the NBA he put out, store owner Slobby Robby said. "So I had my fair share of Arizona basketball experiences and I've probably been to a good couple of hundred games in my life and so I don't know if I would be so passionate about basketball today if it wasn't for Lute Olson."

Generation Cool is a retro clothing and toy store, that has Arizona basketball gear, t-shirts and jerseys, including basketballs on display.